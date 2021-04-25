Oscars to get under way with British names in the running

The Oscars are finally taking place after delays and despite cinemas having been closed for much of the last 12 months.

British names are being tipped for success at the 93rd Academy Awards, which was moved from February because of the pandemic.

Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan, Pieces Of A Woman actress Vanessa Kirby and The Father’s Olivia Colman are all nominated.

The late US actor Chadwick Boseman (Ian West/PA)

The Father’s Sir Anthony Hopkins, Sound Of Metal’s Riz Ahmed, Mank’s Gary Oldman, Judas And The Black Messiah’s Daniel Kaluuya and Sacha Baron Cohen’s The Trial Of The Chicago 7 are also in the running.

Presenters include Brad Pitt, Regina King and Harrison Ford – but there will be no host.

Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, is favourite to win best picture, but there are an eclectic mix of films up for the top award.

Vanessa Kirby is in the running for a gong (Matt Crossick/PA)

They include the black-and-white ode to old Hollywood, Mank, and courtroom drama The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

The others are Judas And The Black Messiah, The Father, Minari, Promising Young Woman and Sound Of Metal.

The late US actor Chadwick Boseman is favourite to posthumously win the best actor award, for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Some nominees will appear from London and other international locations, but the ceremony, this year featuring one of the most diverse group of nominees ever, will mostly take place in Los Angeles.

The 93rd Academy Awards will take place early on Monday morning, UK time.