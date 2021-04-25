Elon Musk to host Saturday Night Live

Tech billionaire Elon Musk will host US comedy show Saturday Night Live, network NBC said.

Musk, boss of electric car manufacturer Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX, will make his debut on the long-running sketch show on May 8.

He will be joined by US pop singer Miley Cyrus, who will serve as musical guest.

Saturday Night Live is an American pop culture institution and regularly invites A-list stars to host.

The current series, its 46th, has featured British hosts including Adele, Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page and Oscar nominees Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan.

The show has also raised eyebrows for the politicians it has invited on as hosts.

In 2015 then-presidential candidate Donald Trump starred on the show, a move that has since been widely criticised.

South Africa-born Musk, 49, is one of the most prominent figures in the tech industry. He said he wants to help humans explore space and colonise Mars.

He is in a relationship with Canadian musician Grimes. They welcomed their first child, a son, last year and made headlines for naming him X Æ A-Xii.

Musk has previously appeared in TV shows such as The Simpsons, The Big Bang Theory, South Park and Rick And Morty.

He also had a cameo in 2010 superhero film Iron Man 2.