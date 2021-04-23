Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California

Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California
Caitlyn Jenner (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 14:39
Associated Press Reporter

Caitlyn Jenner has said she will run for governor of California.

The Republican said in a statement on Twitter that she has filed paperwork to run for the post.

Democratic governor Gavin Newsom is facing a likely recall election this year.

Election officials are still reviewing petition signatures required to qualify the recall for the ballot.

Several other Republicans have also announced plans to run.

