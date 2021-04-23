Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California

Caitlyn Jenner has said she will run for governor of California.
The Republican said in a statement on Twitter that she has filed paperwork to run for the post.
Democratic governor Gavin Newsom is facing a likely recall election this year.
I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021
Election officials are still reviewing petition signatures required to qualify the recall for the ballot.
Several other Republicans have also announced plans to run.