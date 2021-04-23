Carey Mulligan dedicates award win to the late Helen McCrory

Carey Mulligan paid tribute to a ‘true independent spirit’ as she dedicated an award win to the late Helen McCrory (Ian West/PA)
Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 04:48
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Carey Mulligan paid tribute to a “true independent spirit” as she dedicated an award win to the late Helen McCrory.

Mulligan was named best female lead at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in recognition of her portrayal of a friend out for revenge in Promising Young Woman.

She used her acceptance speech to remember Peaky Blinders star McCrory, who died last week aged 52 following a battle with cancer.

Mulligan, 35, said: “I want to dedicate this award to a true independent spirit, an actress that I have looked up to and will continue to look up to for the rest of my career, Helen McCrory.

“So thank you to her for everything she gave us.”

McCrory’s death was announced by her husband, the actor Damian Lewis.

The Homeland star said on Twitter his “beautiful and mighty” wife, with whom he shares two school age children, had died.

Tributes flooded in to McCrory, who played Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter films as well as having an acclaimed career on the stage.

At the Spirit Awards, Mulligan also paid tribute to fellow nominees Nicole Beharie, Viola Davis, Sidney Flanigan, Julia Garner and Frances McDormand.

She said: “I am shocked and in awe and honoured to be in this group of extraordinary women and so floored by each and every one of their performances.”

Mulligan thanked Emerald Fennell, the writer and director of Promising Young Woman, for her “complete genius” before praising the film’s “extraordinary crew” for their work over the 23-day shoot.

Mulligan is nominated for the best actress Oscar ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.

Nomadland takes top prize at Film Independent Spirit Awards

