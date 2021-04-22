Master Of None’s third series to arrive on Netflix

Master Of None’s third series to arrive on Netflix
The much-delayed third series of comedy Master Of None will arrive in May, Netflix said (Neyflix/PA)
Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 03:41
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The much-delayed third series of comedy-drama Master Of None will arrive in May, Netflix said.

Co-created by and starring Aziz Ansari, Master Of None launched on the streaming service in 2015 to critical acclaim.

A second series arrived in 2017. A Netflix Twitter account revealed the third instalment is coming in May.

It will reportedly be a departure for the show and focus on Lena Waithe’s character, Denise.

Ansari and Waithe won an Emmy for their writing on the series.

In January 2018, US actor Ansari, 38, was embroiled in a #MeToo controversy.

A woman shared a detailed account, published online, of her date with Ansari in September 2017 which she said had been a “violating and painful” night.

Ansari later said he believed the encounter had been “completely consensual”.

More in this section

Irish Film and Television Awards Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Luke Kleintank to star in remake of German film
Music - Prince - 'Parade Tour' - Under the Cherry Moon Tour - Wembley Arena, London Beverley Knight and Gregory Porter mark the fifth anniversary of Prince’s death
Avengers: Infinity War UK Fan Event - London Elizabeth Olsen says she had ‘debilitating’ panic attacks in her younger years
masterofnoneplace: uk
The MET Gala 2019 - New York

Jennifer Lopez wraps filming on romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices