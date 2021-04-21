Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Luke Kleintank to star in remake of German film

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Luke Kleintank to star in remake of German film
Jonathan Rhys Meyers (IFTA/PA)
Wed, 21 Apr, 2021 - 18:59
Tom Horton, PA

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Luke Kleintank are to star in new film The Good Neighbour.

The thriller is a remake of the 2011 German film Unter Nachbarn.

It will be directed by German writer and filmmaker Stephan Rick.

Luke Kleintank (Liane Hentscher/PA)

He also directed the original German film.

The Good Neighbour tells the story of two men who bond after there is a fatal hit-and-run accident in their neighbourhood.

Irish star Meyers is known for films including Bend It Like Beckham and Mission Impossible III, while Kleintank has starred in Amazon series The Man In The High Castle.

More in this section

Avengers: Infinity War UK Fan Event - London Elizabeth Olsen says she had ‘debilitating’ panic attacks in her younger years
Golden Globes Ousted President Golden Globes group ousts senior member over BLM email
Netflix Results Netflix shares plunge following disappointing subscriber growth
neighbourplace: uk
Music - Prince - 'Parade Tour' - Under the Cherry Moon Tour - Wembley Arena, London

Beverley Knight and Gregory Porter mark the fifth anniversary of Prince’s death

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices