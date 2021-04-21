Beverley Knight and Gregory Porter mark the fifth anniversary of Prince’s death

Beverley Knight and Gregory Porter have paid tribute to Prince on the fifth anniversary of his death.

Prince was 57 when he died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park complex in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Singer Knight said Prince had influenced her music since she was a child.

Five years ago today my hero had to fly. My purple Yoda, who has guided my steps in both the creation and the expression of my own music since I was 9 years old. This beautiful image is by @9T99art 💜 #Prince xxx pic.twitter.com/Vcu1dU2QFB — Beverley Knight💙 (@Beverleyknight) April 21, 2021

She tweeted: “Five years ago today my hero had to fly.

“My purple Yoda, who has guided my steps in both the creation and the expression of my own music since I was 9 years old.”

Grammy-winning artist Porter also shared a tribute to the late musician.

I can’t believe it's been 5 years since we lost the genius that was Prince.

Thank you Jools Holland for giving me the opportunity to perform Purple Rain as a tribute to this icon.

🎥 @BBCTwo pic.twitter.com/Ouhwgm1xst — Gregory Porter (@GregoryPorter) April 21, 2021

He tweeted: “I can’t believe it’s been 5 years since we lost the genius that was Prince.”

The US musician shared the message alongside a clip of him performing a cover of Prince’s song Purple Rain on the BBC.

“Thank you Jools Holland for giving me the opportunity to perform Purple Rain as a tribute to this icon,” he added.

5 YEARS GONE IN THE PHYSICAL FORM...

FOREVER THAT DUDE...

REST IN PURPLE PRINCE

🙏🏾💜🕊 pic.twitter.com/tZLDNQrKcL — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) April 21, 2021

Record producer DJ Premier tweeted: “5 YEARS GONE IN THE PHYSICAL FORM… FOREVER THAT DUDE… REST IN PURPLE PRINCE.”

Prince’s fans have reportedly been marking the anniversary of his death at Paisley Park on Wednesday.

Flowers and mementos were left outside the museum, while his urn is said to have been put on display for visitors.