Elizabeth Olsen says she had ‘debilitating’ panic attacks in her younger years

Elizabeth Olsen says she had ‘debilitating’ panic attacks in her younger years
Elizabeth Olsen (PA)
Wed, 21 Apr, 2021 - 15:49
Tom Horton, PA

Actress Elizabeth Olsen has spoken about having “totally debilitating” panic attacks in her younger years.

The Marvel star, 32, said she learned to control them with “brain tricks from friends” rather than medication.

Olsen, who is the cover star of Glamour UK’s April digital issue, told the magazine: “I had major panic attacks for a long time. It was totally debilitating. I was living in New York on my own and I was 22.”

(Ian West/PA)

“I didn’t realise it [anxiety] was something that you could not control.

“And the issue is the control part. And then I just learned a bunch of brain tricks from friends who actually went to a neuropsychiatrist and instead of medicating, I decided to do it that way.”

She added: “With panic attacks, you have to put your attention off ‘whatever’s making you spin’ onto something else. It was (about) being present in the moment and identifying all the things around you in order to not spin.”

Olsen also told the magazine she is “never going back to social media”.

“And it’s not even like I was bullied. It’s not even like anything happened,” she said.

(Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Olsen said social media made her “uncomfortable” and she questioned why she was “even trying to create a character version” of herself.

“I just felt weird how it organised my brain,” she said.

“I’m not someone who’s obsessed with using a platform in any way.”

Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is the younger sibling of twins Mary-Kate and Ashley, former child stars who rose to fame on the TV series Full House, and who have since become renowned in the fashion world.

She recently reprised her role as Wanda – also known as the Scarlet Witch – in Disney+ series WandaVision, alongside British-American actor Paul Bettany.

Read the full interview in the Glamour UK April digital issue, online now.

More in this section

Netflix Results Netflix shares plunge following disappointing subscriber growth
George Floyd Officer Trial Hollywood responds to guilty verdict of George Floyd’s killer Derek Chauvin
Tom Cruise filming in Levisham Tom Cruise pictured on set in the North York Moors
olsenplace: uk
Golden Globes Ousted President

Golden Globes group ousts senior member over BLM email

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices