Kate Winslet: Having people admire my work feels like a responsibility

Kate Winslet has said that having people admire her work “feels like a responsibility”.

The actress, 45, told That Gaby Roslin Podcast she cares about being a “steady, decent human being”.

Discussing having fans of her work, Winslet said: “It feels like a responsibility but in a lovely way, because if people are comfortable enough to say something complimentary about my work or me as a person, I really do appreciate that because I care very much.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

“Not only about my job, but I also really care about being a steady, decent human being, and I think you can often tell whether a person is a good person or not, or whether they’re out for number one, and certainly with my job that I do, I really try and really consider just all forms of humanity.”

Winslet also told the podcast that from the age of five the only job she ever wanted was as an actress.

“I just couldn’t have imagined ever doing anything else,” she said.

“I don’t know why I felt so, so determined that that was what I wanted to do, I just didn’t consider anything else.

(Yui Mok/PA)

“But I don’t think I really understood what it meant, I certainly didn’t think I would be in films or anything. I just sort of hoped that I might be on the stage or something.

“I was in an episode of Casualty when I was 16, and I remember thinking, ‘God, wow, if I could just get an episode of things here and there and maybe do a bit of theatre’.”

She added: “I always thought I would have a part-time job as well.

“And after the first film I ever did, Heavenly Creatures when I was 17, I went right back to the delicatessen I worked in in Reading because that’s what you do when you’re a jobbing actor, it’s very hard to make a good living from acting, certainly when you’re starting out.”

That Gaby Roslin Podcast’s episode with Kate Winslet is out on Monday.