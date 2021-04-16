Pete Davidson to play punk rocker Joey Ramone in Netflix biopic

Pete Davidson will play punk rocker Joey Ramone in a Netflix biopic, the streaming giant said.

The Saturday Night Live comedian, 27, will star in I Slept With Joey Ramone, based on the memoir of the same name by the late singer’s brother, Mickey Leigh.

The film is being made with the support of Ramone’s estate, Netflix said.

Pete Davidson will produce and star in I SLEPT WITH JOEY RAMONE, a new biopic chronicling the life of the king of punk — whom we lost 20 years ago today.



The film, directed by Jason Orley from a treatment by Davidson and Orley, is based on Mickey Leigh's memoir of the same name. pic.twitter.com/4r49gZfsmo — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 15, 2021

Jason Orley, who previously worked with Davidson on 2019 comedy Big Time Adolescence, is directing.

Ramone, best known for his work with revered punk rock band the Ramones, died aged 49 in 2001 following a battle with lymphoma.

The influential group are widely seen as the first punk rock band and Ramone remains a beloved figure.

Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group, said: “When you share a bed with someone – and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family, and a lifetime – you know that person better than anybody else.

“Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother’s band – he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no-one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way.

“I Slept With Joey Ramone is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of family. Pete is perfect for this role and we’re excited he and Jason will be bringing this icon of rock to life and thrilled to be collaborating once again with our friends at Netflix.”