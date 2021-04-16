Courteney Cox channels Monica Geller in Instagram video

Courteney Cox channelled her Friends character Monica Geller as she showed off her organisational skills on Instagram (Ian West/PA)
Fri, 16 Apr, 2021 - 02:12
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Courteney Cox channelled her Friends character Monica Geller as she showed off her organisational skills on Instagram.

The actress played Monica – a clean and tidy obsessive – for 10 series of the beloved comedy and will star in the upcoming one-off reunion special.

And Cox, 56, revealed the character’s traits wore off on her, sharing a social media video challenging fans to show off their inner Monica.

“Tell me you’re a Monica without telling me you’re a Monica,” Cox said. “I’ll go first.”

She then revealed her impeccably ordered kitchen utensils draw, her faultlessly organised spices and flawlessly arranged pantry.

“I know,” Cox said at the end of the video.

In the caption, she added: “Am I the only one? #monica #friends.”

Cox’s video comes after the official Friends Instagram account confirmed the reunion special had finished filming.

After multiple pandemic-enforced delays, the one-off programme wrapped in Los Angeles after shooting on the show’s original set at Warner Bros’ studios.

Cox will be joined by her former co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

The special will air on the HBO Max streaming service in the US, but a UK channel has not yet been announced.

Friends aired from 1994-2004 and remains wildly popular.

