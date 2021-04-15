Bobby Brown says he blames Nick Gordon for the death of Whitney Houston

Singer Bobby Brown said he holds Nick Gordon responsible for the deaths of his ex-wife Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina (William Conran/PA)

Thu, 15 Apr, 2021 - 04:09
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Singer Bobby Brown said he holds Nick Gordon responsible for the deaths of his ex-wife Whitney Houston and their daughter Bobbi Kristina.

Pop superstar Houston was 48 when she was found dead in a bathtub in a Beverly Hills hotel room in 2012. A coroner said she drowned, with cocaine use a contributing factor.

Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015 and spent six months in a coma before she died aged 22. She too had been using drugs, it was later revealed.

Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston tied the knot in 1992 and had a tumultuous marriage (William Conran/PA)

A judge later found Gordon, Bobbi Kristina’s ex-fiance, liable for her death and ordered him to pay $36 million.

Gordon died in January 2020.

Brown, who was married to Houston from 1992 to 2007, appeared on Red Table Talk and said he believed Gordon had a hand in both deaths.

He told hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith: “He was the only one there with both situations with my ex-wife and with my daughter and they both died the exact same way.”

Brown said he suspects Gordon, who died from a heroin overdose aged 30, supplied the drugs to Houston and her daughter that led to their deaths.

“I think he was more so a provider of party favours to them,” he said.

Brown, 52, also said he planned to confront Gordon about the death of his daughter.

“I was in rehab at the time when he passed,” he said. “I had planned on, once I left rehab, to approach the young man just to find out how my daughter was in her last days. But no, I never got a chance to find out from him or talk to him.”

In November last year Brown’s son, Bobby Brown Jr, 28, was found dead in Los Angeles.

A coroner ruled the death was accidental and blamed a combination of alcohol, cocaine and the powerful opioid fentanyl.

