Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian’s divorce petition
Kanye West agrees with estranged wife Kim Kardashian West’s request they share joint custody of their four children, court documents show (Ian West/PA)
Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 21:38
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kanye West agrees with estranged wife Kim Kardashian West’s request they share joint custody of their four children, court documents show.

Lawyers for the superstar rapper and billionaire fashion mogul filed a response at Los Angeles Superior Court, mirroring Kardashian West’s filing from February.

Kanye West has filed a response to Kim Kardashian West’s divorce petition (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The legal papers, obtained by the PA news agency, cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

West, like his former partner, is requesting joint custody of North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three and one-year-old Psalm.

He did not list a date of separation. The Wests’ relationship had been subjected to months of speculation before divorce papers were filed.

West, 43, also agreed with Kardashian West’s request for the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support.

Both parties are billionaires, according to Forbes magazine.

Kardashian West, 40, filed for divorce on February 19 and revealed she and West had a pre-nuptial agreement in place.

They tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy, in May 2014.

