Brad Pitt, Zendaya and Harrison Ford among Oscars presenters

Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford and Zendaya have been unveiled as part of the star-studded line-up of presenters at the Oscars.

They will be joined by other A-listers including Academy Award winners Laura Dern, Regina King, Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said.

Parasite director Bong Joon Ho will also appear during the ceremony on April 25, it was announced, as well as actors Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston and Renee Zellweger.

The countdown is on! Excited to share our incredible ensemble cast of presenters. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AnNHcWncAm — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 12, 2021

The ceremony, which was delayed by the pandemic, is taking place across two sites – Union Station in downtown Los Angeles and the Oscars’ usual home of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh, the show’s producers, said: “In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we’ve assembled a truly stellar cast of stars.

“There’s so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required.”

Additional presenters will be unveiled before the ceremony, the producers added.

The format of the 93rd Academy Awards has been the subject of much debate, with the pandemic ruling out a business as usual approach.

Sir Anthony Hopkins leads the British acting nominees (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Other major awards shows which have had virtual elements have suffered sharp ratings declines, with the Golden Globes and Grammys both failing to attract viewers.

The Academy initially ruled out nominees appearing via Zoom but has since said it will set up hubs at international locations for stars unable to make it to Los Angeles.

London is expected to be one of those sites.

Sir Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman, Olivia Colman, Daniel Kaluuya, Riz Ahmed and Carey Mulligan are among the British acting nominees.