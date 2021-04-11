Nomadland cinematographer dedicates Bafta win to family in Cornwall

Nomadland cinematographer dedicates Bafta win to family in Cornwall
Joshua James Richards (Bafta/PA)
Sun, 11 Apr, 2021 - 20:47
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Cornish cinematographer Joshua James Richards thanked his family back home in the UK as he accepted a Bafta at the annual film awards.

Richards, who is originally from Penzance but based in the US, was awarded the best cinematography prize for his work on road movie Nomadland, which scooped a total of four gongs across the night.

The Chloe Zhao-directed feature stars Frances McDormand as a woman living in her van as she embarks on a journey across the American West.

Delivering his speech virtually from the US, he paid tribute to his family by referencing a quote from former Smiths frontman Morrissey featured in the film.

He said: “There is a Morrissey line in Nomadland: ‘Home, is it just a word, or something that you carry in you?’

“I grew up in Penzance, Cornwall, and moved to America 11 years ago with the dream of being a storyteller, and I’ve realised something in that time.

“I want to say to my family back home in England that although I don’t get to see you all as much as I’d like to, that you are my home.”

Chloe Zhao accepting the award for best film (Bafta/PA)

Thanking his parents, siblings and young nephews, he added: “I love you all, I’ve carried you with me, and things will get better, they always do.”

Appearing in the winners’ room, he spoke of his disbelief at winning a Bafta after watching the ceremony as a young boy.

“It was a childhood dream just to be making movies and then to come to America was a childhood dream,” he said.

“Going to NYU (New York University) was a childhood dream.

“Winning a Bafta was a little bit off my radar to be honest.”

