Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn thanks ‘snobbish’ Brits after Bafta win

Yuh-Jung Youn quipped that she was honoured to be recognised by the “snobbish” Brits after being named best supporting actress at the Bafta film awards.

The Korean’s performance in tender family drama Minari saw her scoop the prize over homegrown talent Kosar Ali and Ashley Madekwe.

Accepting the award virtually, the 73-year-old said she was “very honoured” to win, and also sent her “deepest condolences” on the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

🙌 Congrats to Yuh-Jung Youn, who stole our hearts in @MinariMovie and takes the BAFTA for Supporting Actress at tonight's #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/NRtX1MadBH — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

She added that the Bafta had extra meaning as it saw her being recognised by British people who are “known as very snobbish people, they approve me as a good actor, so I’m very privileged and happy…”

Youn elaborated on her comments while speaking to press in the winners’ room.

She added: “Yes it comes from personal experience. I’ve visited Britain a lot of times and I had a fellowship in a Cambridge college 10 years ago as an actor.

“Somehow it felt every snobbish, but not in a bad way. You have a long history and then you have your pride.

“As an Asian woman, I felt these people are very snobbish, that’s my honest feeling.”

Earlier this month, Youn made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards by winning the gong for best female actor in a supporting role – making her the first Asian winner of an individual SAG Award in a motion picture category.