From Emerald Fennell to Daniel Kaluuya – the most glamorous virtual Bafta looks

From Emerald Fennell to Daniel Kaluuya – the most glamorous virtual Bafta looks
Emerald Fennell (Bafta/PA)
Sun, 11 Apr, 2021 - 19:15
Prudence Wade, PA

Awards ceremonies in the age of Covid-19 have shown us one thing: celebrities are not afraid to dress up at home.

This year’s Baftas were no different, with nominees dressing to the nines to find out who would be taking home the top prizes.

Director Emerald Fennell’s film Promising Young Woman is nominated for best film, and she attended the awards at home in suitable style: an ethereal white gown by Roland Mouret, with a high neck, long sleeves and asymmetric hemline.

Even if we cannot see Bukky Bakray’s full outfit, we can certainly appreciate her beauty look.

Bakray, who is nominated for the EE Rising Star Award, kept her make-up glowing and fresh, with plenty of highlighter and peach lips to match her dress.

Nominated for best supporting actress for her role in County Lines, Ashley Madekwe stunned in a vibrant yellow gown custom-made by Louis Vuitton.

Maria Bakalova, who is also up for the best supporting actress gong, chose a princess-style ball gown with plenty of tulle and pink sparkles, by Giorgio Armani.

Daniel Kaluuya kept things fresh and modern in an all-white ensemble to accept the award for best supporting actor.

More in this section

Director makes history as Nomadland scores top prizes at Bafta film awards Director makes history as Nomadland scores top prizes at Bafta film awards
74th British Academy Film Awards, Opening Night, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 11 Apr 2021 Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn thanks ‘snobbish’ Brits after Bafta win
2021 EE BAFTA Film Awards EE Rising Star winner Bukky Bakray: I thought 100 people would watch the film
baftavirtual fashionplace: uk
Event: EE British Academy Film Awards Date: Sunday 11 April 2021 Venue: Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, South Kensington,

Bafta in memoriam segment honours Philip, Sean Connery and Barbara Windsor

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices