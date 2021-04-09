Bafta film awards nominations in full

Nomadland and Rocks lead the way at the Bafta film awards.

Here is the full list of nominations:

– Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

– Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

– Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)

Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer)(also produced by Angus Lamont)

Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer)(also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham)

Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)

Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)(also produced by Andrea Cornwell)

– Film Not In The English Language

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Miserables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

– Documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

– Animated Film

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

– Director

Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy

Minari – Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland – Chloe Zhao

Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Zbanic

Rocks – Sarah Gavron

– Original Screenplay

Another Round – Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank – Jack Fincher

Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin

– Adapted Screenplay

The Dig – Moira Buffini

The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven

Nomadland – Chloe Zhao

The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani

– Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray – Rocks

Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku – His House

Alfre Woodard – Clemency

– Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound Of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

– Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali – Rocks

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback – Judas And The Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe – County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

– Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas And The Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses

Alan Kim – Minari

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night In Miami…

Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci – Sound Of Metal

– Original Score

Mank

Minari

News Of The World

Promising Young Woman

Soul

– Casting

Calm With Horses

Judas And The Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

– Cinematography

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News Of The World

Nomadland

– Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

– Production Design

The Dig

The Father

Mank

News Of The World

Rebecca

– Costume Design

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

– Make-Up & Hair

The Dig

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

– Sound

Greyhound

News Of The World

Nomadland

Soul

Sound Of Metal

– Special Visual Effects

Greyhound

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One And Only Ivan Santiago

Tenet

– British Short Animation

The Fire Next Time

The Owl And The Pussycat

The Song Of A Lost Boy

– British Short Film

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present

– EE Rising Star Award

Bukky Bakray

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Ṣọpẹ Dirisu

Conrad Khan