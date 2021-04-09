Bafta film awards nominations in full

Bafta film awards nominations in full
Frances McDormand in Nomadland (20th Century Studios/PA)
Fri, 09 Apr, 2021 - 23:01
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Nomadland and Rocks lead the way at the Bafta film awards.

Here is the full list of nominations:

– Best Film

The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial Of The Chicago 7

– Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud

– Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)
Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer)(also produced by Angus Lamont)
Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer)(also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham)
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)(also produced by Andrea Cornwell)

– Film Not In The English Language

Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Miserables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?

– Documentary

Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma

– Animated Film

Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers

– Director

Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy
Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland – Chloe Zhao
Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Zbanic
Rocks – Sarah Gavron

– Original Screenplay

Another Round – Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank – Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin

– Adapted Screenplay

The Dig – Moira Buffini
The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven
Nomadland – Chloe Zhao
The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani

– Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray – Rocks
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku – His House
Alfre Woodard – Clemency

– Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed – Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

– Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali – Rocks
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback – Judas And The Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe – County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

– Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas And The Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses
Alan Kim – Minari
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night In Miami…
Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci – Sound Of Metal

– Original Score

Mank
Minari
News Of The World
Promising Young Woman
Soul

– Casting

Calm With Horses
Judas And The Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Rocks

– Cinematography

Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News Of The World
Nomadland

– Editing

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7

– Production Design

The Dig
The Father
Mank
News Of The World
Rebecca

– Costume Design

Ammonite
The Dig
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank

– Make-Up & Hair

The Dig
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio

– Sound

Greyhound
News Of The World
Nomadland
Soul
Sound Of Metal

– Special Visual Effects

Greyhound
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One And Only Ivan Santiago
Tenet

– British Short Animation

The Fire Next Time
The Owl And The Pussycat
The Song Of A Lost Boy

– British Short Film

Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present

– EE Rising Star Award

Bukky Bakray
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ Dirisu
Conrad Khan

More in this section

BAFTAS Preparation Photocall - London Bafta nominations set stage for record-breaking diversity among winners
Obit DMX Rapper-actor DMX dies aged 50
Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 - Arrivals - London Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins cast of Indiana Jones 5
baftanominationsplace: uk
Bafta film awards nominations in full

Daniel Kaluuya, Vanessa Kirby and Riz Ahmed among hopefuls at virtual Baftas

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices