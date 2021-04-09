Bafta film awards nominations in full

Nomadland and Rocks lead the way at the Bafta film awards.
Here is the full list of nominations:
– Best Film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
– Outstanding British Film
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
– Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)
Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer)(also produced by Angus Lamont)
Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer)(also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham)
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer)(also produced by Andrea Cornwell)
– Film Not In The English Language
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Miserables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
– Documentary
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
– Animated Film
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers
– Director
Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy
Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland – Chloe Zhao
Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Zbanic
Rocks – Sarah Gavron
– Original Screenplay
Another Round – Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank – Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin
– Adapted Screenplay
The Dig – Moira Buffini
The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven
Nomadland – Chloe Zhao
The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani
– Leading Actress
Bukky Bakray – Rocks
Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku – His House
Alfre Woodard – Clemency
– Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed – Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
– Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali – Rocks
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback – Judas And The Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe – County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
– Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas And The Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses
Alan Kim – Minari
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night In Miami…
Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci – Sound Of Metal
– Original Score
Mank
Minari
News Of The World
Promising Young Woman
Soul
– Casting
Calm With Horses
Judas And The Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
– Cinematography
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News Of The World
Nomadland
– Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
– Production Design
The Dig
The Father
Mank
News Of The World
Rebecca
– Costume Design
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
– Make-Up & Hair
The Dig
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
– Sound
Greyhound
News Of The World
Nomadland
Soul
Sound Of Metal
– Special Visual Effects
Greyhound
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One And Only Ivan Santiago
Tenet
– British Short Animation
The Fire Next Time
The Owl And The Pussycat
The Song Of A Lost Boy
– British Short Film
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present
– EE Rising Star Award
Bukky Bakray
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ Dirisu
Conrad Khan