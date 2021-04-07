Rege-Jean Page responds to James Bond rumours

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page reportedly said he is “flattered” to be touted as the next James Bond.

The actor, 31, shot to super stardom thanks to his role as the dashing Duke of Hastings in Netflix’s raunchy period drama.

He has been made favourite with some bookmakers to take over as 007 when Daniel Craig steps down after No Time To Die is released in October.

Page told the Mirror: “Ah, the B word. I think if you are British and do anything of note, that other people take notice of, then people will start talking about that.

“That’s fairly normal and I’m flattered to be in the category of Brits that people have noticed.”

He added: “The concept of having plans in this moment in history is mildly hilarious. I’ve given up making them.”

Tom Hardy and James Norton are also in the running to be the next Bond, if bookmakers are to be believed, along with other British actors including Idris Elba, Sam Heughan and Richard Madden.

Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond will come in No Time To Die (Nicola Dove/PA)

Craig, 53, has repeatedly said the much-delayed No Time To Die, his fifth outing as 007, will be his last.

He has already been planning for life after MI6 and will star in two sequels to the smash hit whodunnit Knives Out, reprising his role as debonair private detective Benoit Blanc.

It was announced last week Page will not return for the second series of Bridgerton.

He is set to star in Netflix’s big budget spy film The Gray Man, alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.