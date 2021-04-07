Jennifer Aniston jokes about Paul Rudd’s youthful appearance in birthday tribute

Jennifer Aniston joked about Paul Rudd’s famously youthful appearance as she wished him a happy birthday.

Ant-Man star Rudd celebrated turning 52 and his celebrity friends paid tribute.

“Happy birthday #PaulRudd,” Aniston, also 52, wrote over a picture of the two smiling at each other on her Instagram story. “You don’t age, which is weird – but we celebrate you anyway.”

The pair starred together in 2012 comedy Wanderlust, as well as in Friends when Rudd guest starred as Phoebe’s boyfriend, Mike.

Rudd’s Marvel co-star, Mark Ruffalo, also shared a happy birthday message.

Alongside a picture of Rudd in his Ant-Man suit and holding the all-powerful Infinity Gauntlet, Incredible Hulk star Ruffalo said: “Did I find the secret behind your eternal youth?”

Rudd poked fun at his youthful appearance last year in an appeal for young people to wear masks.

In a video shared online, he urged his “fellow millennials” to mask up to stop the spread of Covid-19.