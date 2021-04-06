Life of tragic DJ Avicii to be explored in new biography

Life of tragic DJ Avicii to be explored in new biography
Avicii, real name Tim Bergling (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tue, 06 Apr, 2021 - 15:16
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

The life of tragic DJ and producer Avicii will be explored in a new book.

The Swedish music star, real name Tim Bergling, took his own life in April 2018 in Muscat, Oman, at the age of 28.

The proceeds from Tim, The Official Biography of Avicii will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation, set up by his family to support people and organisations in the field of mental illness and suicide prevention.

The book, by Swedish journalist Mans Mosesson, will use interviews with family, friends and colleagues in the music business to document how the DJ’s work came to define the era when Swedish and European house music took over the world.

Avicii on stage (Yui Mok/PA)

It will also explore how he was an introverted and fragile young man who was forced to grow up at a fast pace.

After having his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014, he cancelled a series of shows in attempt to recover.

In the past, he had suffered acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking.

He stopped touring in the summer of 2016 and two years later he took his own life.

After his death, his collaborators completed an album he was working on, using notes, email conversations and text messages about the music, which was released with the title Tim.

The book will be published on November 16.

Life Of Pi filmmaker Ang Lee to receive Bafta fellowship

Life Of Pi filmmaker Ang Lee to receive Bafta fellowship

