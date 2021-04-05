All the winners from the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Frank Langella starred in The Trial of The Chicago 7, which was honoured at the Screen Actors Guild Awards (AP Photo)
Mon, 05 Apr, 2021 - 02:59
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 won the biggest prize of the night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, while The Crown and Schitt’s Creek were honoured in the TV categories.

Daniel Kaluuya was a rare British winner while Chadwick Boseman received another posthumous honour.

And Minari continued to provide some of the most heart-warming moments of this year’s awards season.

Here are all the winners from the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards:

Cast in a motion picture – The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Male actor in a leading role – Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Female actor in a leading role – Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Male actor in a supporting role – Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Female actor in a supporting role – Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)

Ensemble in a drama series – The Crown

Ensemble in a comedy series – Schitt’s Creek

Male actor in a drama series – Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Female actor in a drama series – Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Male actor in a comedy series – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Female actor in a comedy series – Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Male actor in a television movie or miniseries – Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Female actor in a television movie or miniseries – Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Stunt ensemble in a motion picture – Wonder Woman 1984

Stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series – The Mandalorian

