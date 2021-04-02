Taylor Swift shares ‘unhinged’ cryptic video teasing songs from new album

Taylor Swift (Ben Birchall/PA)
Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 20:24
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Taylor Swift has shared a cryptic video on her social media accounts which appears to tease a number of songs from her forthcoming album.

The pop superstar, 31, is re-releasing her old music, starting with her 2008 album Fearless, following a high-profile and bitter row over the ownership of her early career masters.

Last week, she shared the first of six previously unreleased songs, a track called You All Over Me (From The Vault) featuring country music singer Maren Morris on backing vocals.

Now she has posted a 30-second clip online which appears to feature an unheard song playing backwards while anagrams move across the screen.

She captioned the post: “The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you’ll think I am after you watch this video. Level: Expert. Happy decoding!”

Her avid fans, known as “Swifties”, were quick to unscramble what they thought were the correct words, ranging from “featuring” to “Maren”, “perfectly” and “happy”.

Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Two words unscrambled to become Keith Urban’s name, suggesting the country music star, who is married to Nicole Kidman, could feature on the next release.

Her re-recording spree was triggered by a row with prominent talent manager Scooter Braun.

He acquired the rights to Swift’s first six albums in 2019, prompting a furious response from the singer. The masters have since changed hands again – Braun’s company Ithaca Holdings sold them to Shamrock Capital in a deal announced last November.

Swift said she declined an offer to go into business with Shamrock because of Braun’s continued financial involvement.

Fearless (Taylor’s version) includes 26 songs, while the original record included 13 tracks.

Explaining the new material, Swift revealed multiple songs were left off the original album for reasons including “too many break-up songs” and not being able to fit that much material on a physical CD.

Fearless (Taylor’s version) will be released on April 9.

