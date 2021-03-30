Pharrell Williams calls for ‘transparency’ after fatal shooting of his cousin

Pharrell Williams calls for ‘transparency’ after fatal shooting of his cousin
Pharrell Williams (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 15:31
Tom Horton, PA

Pharrell Williams has called for “transparency, honesty and justice” as he revealed his cousin had been killed in a shooting in the US.

The musician said his cousin, Donovon Lynch, was a “bright light and someone who always showed up for others”.

Last week it was reported that two people had died during a series of shootings in Virginia Beach.

Williams, 47, who was brought up in the city, wrote on Instagram: “The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure.

“My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings.

“He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others.

“It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve.

“Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger.”

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

He shared the message alongside a picture of his cousin.

On Monday, Virginia Beach Police Department said in a statement that a police officer had been involved in the fatal shooting of Donovon Lynch.

The force alleges he had been “brandishing a handgun at the time of the shooting”.

More in this section

American Gods premiere screening - London Ricky Whittle reacts as American Gods is cancelled after third series
The Stranger - Netflix Original Press Screening Stephen Fry to guest narrate the BBC’s U.Me: The Musical
The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Lady Gaga’s dog walker shares update after being shot in Hollywood robbery
williamspa-sourceplace: uk
Pharrell Williams calls for ‘transparency’ after fatal shooting of his cousin

Seth Rogen clarifies comments about Emma Watson and comedy This Is The End

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices