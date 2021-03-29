Amy Schumer gets coronavirus vaccine wearing her ‘fanciest dress’

Amy Schumer wore her “fanciest dress” to get the coronavirus jab in New York.

The US actress and comedian shared a video of herself being driven to the vaccination centre wearing a gold sequined gown and black face mask.

The 39-year-old, best known for starring in the comedy films Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty, sang Whitney Houston’s How Will I Know and pumped her fist in excitement.

Amy Schumer (Isabel Infantes/PA)

She urged her 10.4 million Instagram followers to dress up for their appointment and use the hashtag #downtogown to support Pencils For Kids, which provides stationery and education support to children in need.

She wrote: “I want to thank all the brave people in the medical field. But more than them I want to give a shout out to me. I’m awesome I love the people of New York. Even the annoying ones. It’s nice to see all of them. I feel excited and hopeful. I hope you do too.

“#downtogown if you want to join me and support @pencilsforkidsinc take a pic of yourself getting the vaccine in your best suit or nicest dress. Use #downtogown Nice way to show respect to the people working there who understand the enormity of what it is they are doing.

US star Dolly Parton has also received the jab (Yui Mok/PA)

“Thank you heroes. You are selfless and your humanity inspires us all. I love you New York and everyone working at this site every #downtogown @guyoseary will donate 5 dollars for each suit or dress to @pencilsforkidsinc thanks guy!”

On her Instagram Stories, Schumer also reposted a photo taken at the vaccination centre with a fan, who thanked the stand-up comedian for “brightening up the room even through uncertainty”.

In the UK, famous faces including Sir David Attenborough, Sir Ian McKellen and Prue Leith have been vaccinated.

US stars who have had the jab include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dolly Parton and Marc Jacobs.