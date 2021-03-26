Sharon Osbourne leaves The Talk following on-air row

Sharon Osbourne has left US chat show The Talk following an on-air row over Piers Morgan’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex, CBS said (Ian West/PA)
Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 23:36
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Sharon Osbourne has left US chat show The Talk following an on-air row over Piers Morgan’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex, CBS said.

Osbourne, 68, clashed with her co-hosts while defending Morgan, who left his job on Good Morning Britain following his comments about Meghan.

The Talk has been off air while CBS investigated the incident involving Osbourne and has now announced she has left the programme.

Sharon Osbourne has left The Talk following an on-air row with her co-hosts (PA)

It said her behaviour during the March 10 episode “did not align with our values for a respectful workplace”.

In a statement obtained by the PA news agency, it said: “Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave The Talk.

“The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home.

“As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behaviour toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”

Responding to Osbourne’s claims she had been set up by producers, CBS said: “We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.”

Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers

CBS

However, CBS said it acknowledges the network, studio teams and producers are “accountable for what happened during that broadcast” because “it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race”.

CBS said during The Talk’s hiatus it will coordinate “workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew”.

It added: “Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers.”

The Talk is set to return on Monday April 12.

