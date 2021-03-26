Lil Nas X writes open letter to 14-year-old self about coming out

Lil Nas X has written an open letter to his younger self about coming out as gay.

The rapper, real name Montero Lamar Hill, released new song Montero (Call Me By Your Name) on Friday.

Lil Nas X said the song “will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist”.

He wrote on Instagram: “i wrote a song with our name in it. it’s about a guy i met last summer.

“i know we promised to never come out publicly, i know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist.

“you see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say i’m pushing an agenda.

“but the truth is, i am. the agenda to make people stay the f*** out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be.

(Ian West/PA)

“sending you love from the future.”

The music video for Montero (Call Me By Your Name) shows Lil Nas X in the Garden of Eden and dancing suggestively with a Satan-like figure.

He previously revealed his sexuality in 2019.