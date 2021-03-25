Pierce Brosnan joins The Rock’s upcoming superhero film

Pierce Brosnan will star opposite Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in superhero film Black Adam, it has been announced (Ian West/PA)
Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 06:36
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Pierce Brosnan will star opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in superhero film Black Adam, it has been announced.

The former James Bond actor will play the character of Dr Fate, a founding member of the Justice Society in the DC Comics universe.

Brosnan, 67, played 007 in four films and was replaced in the role by Daniel Craig.

His Black Adam casting was announced by Johnson, who will star in the lead role.

Johnson said: “Such a pleasure to announce the final member of our #JusticeSociety, the bad ass statesman, Mr @PierceBrosnanOfficial as the iconic and all knowing, DR. FATE.

“I’m grateful to have such a talented, diverse and hungry cast. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change…”

Brosnan said: “Aloha @therock Looking forward to working with you and playing the role of Dr Fate in the company of all.”

Brosnan joins Black Adam alongside previously announced cast members including Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Black Adam will reportedly begin production next month, with Jaume Collet-Serra on directing duties.

