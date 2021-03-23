Prince’s ashes go on display to mark fifth anniversary of his death

Prince’s ashes go on display to mark fifth anniversary of his death
Prince performing on the main stage at the Hop Farm Festival (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 23:57
Associated Press Reporter

Paisley Park officials are marking the fifth anniversary of Prince’s death by offering fans free admission to pay their respects at the Minnesota compound, where his ashes will be on display in the atrium.

A custom-made ceramic urn shaped like Paisley Park with Prince’s symbol on top was originally placed in the middle of the atrium when the musician’s 65,000-square-foot studio in Chanhassen first opened as a museum in October 2016.

At the request of Prince’s family, the ashes were moved to a less prominent spot in the atrium and eventually removed entirely from public view, disappointing his legions of fans.

A total of 1,400 people fortunate enough to get reservations at paisleypark.com will be allowed inside on April 21 for 30-minute visits to the atrium.

There will be 70 time slots available, with 20 people per slot. There will be no regular tours that day, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

“We celebrate his life and legacy every day at Paisley Park, a place that Prince wanted to share with the world,” Paisley Park executive director Alan Seiffert said in a statement.

“So, on this day especially, we acknowledge the incredible force and inspiration Prince is in people’s lives and open up our doors for them to pay their respects.”

Prince was 57 when he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016.

More in this section

MTV Europe Music Awards 2019 - Show - Seville Global recorded music market brushed off Covid-19 in bumper 2020
Avengers: Infinity War UK Fan Event - London The Falcon And The Winter Soldier sets new streaming record on Disney+
The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Rebel Wilson injured after dog runs into her path during London bike ride
princepa-sourceplace: international
The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

Black Widow and Cruella to premiere on Disney+ at the same time as in theatres

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices