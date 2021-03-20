Luke Evans shows off chiselled abs after body transformation

Luke Evans shows off chiselled abs after body transformation
Luke Evans (Ian West/PA)
Sat, 20 Mar, 2021 - 08:28
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Luke Evans has shown off his chiselled abs after an eight-month regime.

The Beauty And The Beast star, 41, said he began his effort to transform his body last summer.

He shared before-and-after photos in which he can be seen smiling as he poses shirtless against a white wall.

The second picture shows Evans with noticeably defined abs and arms.

He captioned the pictures: “8 months of work but I got there. June 2020 – February 2021.

“I won’t bother putting statistics as the judges will only judge. #fbf#nearly42.”

He has previously shared insights into his hard work to change his body, posting a photo of himself with an exercise band draped around his neck and an exercise ball behind him.

He captioned the photo: “Home gym training is so great….” followed by a string of thumbs down emojis and angry faces.

Evans was most recently seen in the ITV drama The Pembrokeshire Murders.

He will soon star in the live-action version of Disney’s Pinocchio, opposite Tom Hanks as Geppetto.

Evans will play The Coachman, while Joseph Gordon-Levitt will voice Jiminy Cricket.

More in this section

Happy Feet UK Premiere - London Life of late actress Brittany Murphy to be explored in HBO documentary
The Fashion Awards 2018 - London Oscar nominees told they will not be allowed to appear virtually
Johnny Depp court case Johnny Depp’s appeal bid to promote position in the US, Sun lawyers say
evanspa-sourceplace: uk
Avengers: Infinity War UK Fan Event - London

Sebastian Stan on ‘evolved and intense’ stunts in Falcon And The Winter Soldier

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices