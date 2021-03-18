Tom Hardy’s Venom sequel delayed, Sony says

Superhero sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been delayed by three months, studio Sony said (Ian West/PA)
Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 02:09
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Superhero sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been delayed by three months, studio Sony said.

The film, which will see Tom Hardy reprising his role as journalist Eddie Brock, will now arrive on September 17.

It was previously slated for release on June 25.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic and its new date comes as cinemas across the US begin to reopen.

Tom Hardy will star in the new Venom movie (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Theatres in Los Angeles, a key market, were allowed to reopen this week.

British star Hardy, 43, plays Brock in the film, a reporter who is the host of an alien symbiote that gives him superpowers.

Woody Harrelson will appear in the sequel as Cletus Kasady, also known as Carnage, Venom’s nemesis.

Andy Serkis directed the film.

Let There Be Carnage is a sequel to 2018’s Venom, which defied middling reviews to become a hit at the box office, grossing 856 million dollars (about £613 million) worldwide.

