Lizzo pays tribute to her father 12 years after his death

Lizzo pays tribute to her father 12 years after his death
(Ian West/PA)
Wed, 17 Mar, 2021 - 23:12
Tom Horton, PA

Lizzo has marked the 12th anniversary of her father’s death with a tribute to him on social media.

The singer said he “knew what I would achieve even back when I couldn’t”.

She shared the message alongside pictures of him.

She wrote on Instagram: “12 years since we lost you, dad.

“I wish you could see this… I’d say you wouldn’t believe it—but you knew what I would achieve even back when I couldn’t.”

She added: “Hug your people today y’all. Tell em you love them.

“It matters.. all the hugs and love I gave my daddy are still here. I can feel it. Love never dies.”

(Ian West/PA)

She also shared a photo of a handwritten note, which said: “Dad – your flesh weakened but your spirit is strong and I know because you move me like wind at my back.”

In December, Lizzo shared a video of her gifting a car to her mother for Christmas, saying she wanted to be able to “provide” for her family following the death of her father.

More in this section

The 90th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Emily Ratajkowski shares photos from birth of baby Sylvester
Graham Norton Show - London Nick Jonas says he is ‘looking forward’ to becoming a father
The MET Gala 2019 - New York Producers originally rejected Keeping Up With The Kardashians, TV boss reveals
lizzopa-sourceplace: uk
Brit Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London

Billie Eilish shows off dramatic new look

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices