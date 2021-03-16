Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury

Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury
Spike Lee (Ian West/PA)
Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 15:10
Jake Coyle, Associated Press

Spike Lee, who had been due to lead last year’s jury for the Cannes Film Festival that was ultimately cancelled by the pandemic, will preside over this year’s jury instead.

Organisers on Tuesday announced that Lee will be president of the jury for the 74th edition of the French Riviera festival. Usually held in May, this year’s Cannes Film Festival has been delayed by the health crisis, but is set to take place on July 6-17.

Lee is the first black person to head the Cannes jury, which selects one of cinema’s top prizes, the Palme d’Or.

Pierre Lescure, president of the festival, praised Lee for his loyalty and spirit.

“Throughout the months of uncertainty we’ve just been through, Spike Lee has never stopped encouraging us,” said Mr Lescure in a statement. “This support is finally coming to fruition and we could not have hoped for a more powerful personality to chart our troubled times.”

Organisers said preparations “are in full swing” for this year’s event, more details of which will be announced in coming weeks. Selections will be announced in early June.

Several of Lee’s films premiered at Cannes, including Do The Right Thing in 1989.

In 2018, his BlacKkKlansman won one of the festival’s top prizes, the Grand Prix.

More in this section

Royal visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories - Day One Discovery of new Dead Sea Scroll fragments announced in Israel
Elle Style Awards 2017 - London Riz Ahmed, Sacha Baron Cohen and Viola Davis react to Oscar nominations
Graham Norton Show - London History made with record number of non-white Oscar acting nominations
cannesdigitalpa-sourceplace: international
Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury

Elliot Page: Surgery was not only life-changing but lifesaving

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices