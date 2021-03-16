Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury

Spike Lee, who had been due to lead last year’s jury for the Cannes Film Festival that was ultimately cancelled by the pandemic, will preside over this year’s jury instead.

Organisers on Tuesday announced that Lee will be president of the jury for the 74th edition of the French Riviera festival. Usually held in May, this year’s Cannes Film Festival has been delayed by the health crisis, but is set to take place on July 6-17.