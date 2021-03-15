Angry BTS fans criticise Grammys after Korean boy band snubbed

BTS fans aimed criticism at the Grammy Awards after the Korean superstars lost out to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande at the ceremony (Tom Haines/PA)
Mon, 15 Mar, 2021 - 05:01
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

BTS fans aimed criticism at the Grammy Awards after the Korean superstars lost out to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande at the ceremony.

The seven-strong boy band made history by becoming the first K-pop act to be nominated in a major category at the annual ceremony.

Their track Dynamite was in the running for best pop duo/group performance but faced tough competition from artists including Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift.

It ultimately lost out to Rain On Me by Gaga and Grande, prompting an angry reaction from the “Army” – the band’s passionate fanbase – on social media.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “BTS deserves better than this. @RecordingAcad Y’all should be absolutely embarrassed and ashamed.”

Another said: “I’m proud of my boys not matter what! They worked so hard to get to where they are today.”

During the ceremony #scammys began trending on Twitter as BTS fans shared their disappointment at the Recording Academy’s decision to crown Rain On Me.

Last year BTS marked another milestone by becoming the first K-pop group to play at the Grammys.

They joined Lil Nas X on stage for a special performance of his hit Old Town Road, titled Seoul Town Road.

This year they returned to perform the Grammy-nominated hit Dynamite.

