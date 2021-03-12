Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez call off two-year engagement: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez call off two-year engagement: Report
Jennifer Lopez, and Alex Rodriguez (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 23:39
Associated Press Reporter

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple reports.

The former New York Yankees baseball star proposed to the actor and singer a couple of years ago after they started dating in early 2017.

The New York Post’s Page Six was the first to report on the couple’s break-up. A representative for Lopez did not return an email request for comment.

The last time Lopez and Rodriquez posted a photo together was last month in the Dominican Republic.

The couple was given the nickname, J-Rod, three years ago after they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

In 2019, Rodriguez said he and Lopez had similar backgrounds and her latest film, Second Act, reflected the ties that drew them together.

More in this section

X Factor 2017 - Liverpool Sharon Osbourne: I’m sorry if I offended anyone over Piers Morgan row
The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Cary Elwes joins the cast of Mission: Impossible 7
The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Celebrities praise Joe Biden for condemning Asian American hate crimes
lopezdigitalpa-sourceplace: international
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez call off two-year engagement: Report

Horror director Norman J Warren dies at 78

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices