Model Emily Ratajkowski announces baby news
Emily Ratajkowski (Ian West/PA)
Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 19:56
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Emily Ratajkowski has welcomed her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The model and actress announced the news to her 27.1 million Instagram followers with a photo of her breastfeeding the newborn.

The 29-year-old wrote: “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.”

Ratajkowski has previously said they would be raising their child in a gender-neutral household.

Fellow models Martha Hunt, Kate Bosworth and Ashley Graham were among those sending their congratulations to the new mother.

Ratajkowski announced in October last year that she was expecting her first child with Bear-McClard, a film producer.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard (PA)

She made the announcement in a video with Vogue magazine, showing off her growing baby bump in footage directed by TV writer Lena Dunham.

The London-born actress – who has starred in films including Gone Girl and I Feel Pretty – found fame when she appeared in the video for Robin Thicke’s 2013 single Blurred Lines.

The couple married in a ceremony at New York City Hall in 2018 and celebrated their honeymoon in Utah.

