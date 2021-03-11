K-pop superstars BTS win global album award

K-pop superstars BTS scored the biggest album in the world last year with Map Of The Soul: 7, according to a leading music industry body.

The wildly popular group topped the first-ever Global Album All Format Chart from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), the organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide.

The chart celebrates the best-selling albums of the year across all formats, including physical sales, digital downloads and streaming platforms.

Boyband BTS scored the biggest album of 2020 around the world, it has been announced (Tom Haines/PA)

Map Of The Soul: 7 arrived in February last year and topped charts around the world – including in the UK.

As well as taking top spot, BTS also scored the fourth most successful album of the year with Be.

The Weeknd was second with After Hours and Billie Eilish third with her Grammy-winning effort When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Harry Styles was fifth with Fine Line, according to the IFPI. In sixth was Post Malone with Hollywood’s Bleeding while Japanese musician Kenshi Yonezu was seventh with Stray Sheep.

Justin Bieber was eighth with his album Changes, Taylor Swift ninth with Folklore and Dua Lipa completed the top 10 with Future Nostalgia, according to the IFPI.

Frances Moore, chief executive of the IFPI, said: “Map Of The Soul: 7 broke chart records internationally and in Korea, and is yet another incredible body of work from a band that continues to delight music lovers globally.”