Married couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to unveil Oscar nominations

Married couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to unveil Oscar nominations
The Academy has announced the celebrity couple who will unveil this year’s Oscar nominees (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 01:55
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra will announce this year’s Oscar nominations, the Academy has announced.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, will host a live, two-part presentation on Monday March 15.

The event will be streamed on social media, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said.

Pop star Jonas, 28, and actress Chopra, 38, shared the news in a video posted to Twitter. Jonas said he is “so excited”.

Chopra joked: “Hey @theacademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas!”

Chopra, whose career began in India before she found success in Hollywood, recently starred in and produced Netflix drama The White Tiger.

Jonas, a singer and actor, is preparing for the release of his fourth studio album Spaceman later this week.

The Academy Awards were delayed by the pandemic and are now scheduled to take place on April 25.

US outlet Deadline reported this week organisers for the ceremony were exploring using Union Station, a railway station in Los Angeles.

British stars likely to be celebrating when the nominations are revealed include Sir Anthony Hopkins for The Father, Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman and Riz Ahmed for Sound Of Metal.

More in this section

Glastonbury Festival 2015 - Day 2 Final details of Adele’s divorce from Simon Konecki revealed
Netflix commissions new series of Selling Sunset and Bling Empire Netflix commissions new series of Selling Sunset and Bling Empire
Reception to celebrate young people Dame Helen Mirren to mark Queen’s 95th birthday with album project
oscarspa-sourceplace: uk
Sharon Osbourne illness

Sharon Osbourne in heated discussion over Piers Morgan on US TV

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices