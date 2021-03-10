Netflix commissions new series of Selling Sunset and Bling Empire

Netflix has commissioned new series of Selling Sunset and Bling Empire.

Selling Sunset follows a team of estate agents marketing high-end properties in Los Angeles.

Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz will be returning to the programme.

Selling Sunset and Bling Empire have both been renewed for new seasons!



Anyone else think they should do a crossover where Anna goes to one of Chrishell’s open houses? pic.twitter.com/MGDgvs6cYK — Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2021

The show has been renewed for two more series.

Bling Empire, which follows the lives of a group of wealthy Asian and Asian American friends in Los Angeles, has been renewed for a second series.

The programme premiered on Netflix in January.

The makers of both Selling Sunset and Bling Empire have also been commissioned to make two new programmes for Netflix.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of unscripted and documentary series, said: “In my eyes, unscripted TV is one of the most broad and diverse categories of entertainment.

(Ian West/PA)

“There are competition shows to be named the best singer… or the worst baker.

“There are dating shows to find the one (or $100,000).

“There are home design shows to spark inspiration (and even joy!).

“And there are programmes that follow real people going about their real lives, among many others.”

He added: “Today, we’re excited to announce renewals for Selling Sunset and Bling Empire, plus two can’t-miss new series from the creative talents behind those favourites.”