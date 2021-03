Meghan tells Oprah Kate made her cry

The Duchess of Sussex has told Oprah Winfrey that the Duchess of Cambridge made her cry ahead of her wedding.

Reports circulated ahead of the Sussexes’ nuptials that Meghan left Kate in tears at Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress fitting.

But Meghan told Winfrey the “reverse happened”.

Meghan said she was not sharing the information to be “disparaging”, but added it was “really important for people to understand the truth”.

“She’s a good person,” the duchess added.

The Sussexes and the Cambridges (Phil Harris/Daily Mirror/PA)

Meghan said Kate was “upset about some things and she owned it and apologised” and sent flowers.

Other revelations including Meghan saying she knew the gender of her unborn baby and would reveal it to Winfrey later in the programme.

She also said she and Harry were married by the Archbishop of Canterbury three days before their formal wedding ceremony.

Meghan and Harry’s much-anticipated tell-all with chat show queen Winfrey finally aired on Sunday evening in the US, in the early hours of Monday UK time.

The Oprah Winfrey interview (Harpo Productions /Joe Pugliese/PA)

In the first few minutes of the controversial primetime spectacle, former actress Meghan said: “I went into naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family.”

She added of her royal role “I didn’t fully understand what the job was”.

The interview is seen as a crisis point in the monarchy’s troubled times as the acrimonious fallout from Megxit worsened.