Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles named among Grammy performers

Billie Eilish will perform at the Grammy Awards (Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Sun, 07 Mar, 2021 - 18:29
Associated Press Reporter

Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B and Billie Eilish are set to perform at next week’s Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced that Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa will also hit the stage at the March 14 event.

The show will air live from the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

The Grammys were originally supposed to take place on January 31 but were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The academy said in a statement that “artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all”.

Trevor Noah is hosting the show for the first time.

Other performers include Chris Martin, John Mayer, Doja Cat, Maren Morris, DaBaby, HAIM, Lil Baby, Brandi Carlile, Roddy Ricch, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas.

Beyonce is the leading nominee with nine nods, followed by Swift, Lipa and Ricch, who each earned six nominations.

