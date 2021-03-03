Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd files for divorce from Alice Evans

Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd files for divorce from Alice Evans
Ioan Gruffudd has filed for divorce from Alice Evans (Mark Large/PA)
Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 04:48
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd has filed for divorce from actress Alice Evans, court records in Los Angeles show.

The couple’s relationship hit the headlines in January after Evans tweeted to say Gruffudd was leaving her and their two children.

The post was later deleted.

Ioan Gruffudd has filed for divorce from Alice Evans (Joel Ryan/PA)

Gruffudd, 47, filed for divorce at Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday. Further details were not immediately available.

Gruffudd and Evans, 49, met on the set of 2000 film 102 Dalmatians and had been married since 2007.

Evans shared a screenshot of a news report on the divorce to Instagram and said: “Oh. Ok. Thanks for letting me know. I guess?”

Writing on Instagram last month, Evans said she and Gruffudd were “discussing legal separation,” and added: “But we are still friends.”

Gruffudd had a role in 1997 blockbuster Titanic, before starring in ITV series Hornblower from 1998-2003.

His other film roles include Black Hawk Down, Horrible Bosses and San Andreas.

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

