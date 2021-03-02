Eddie Murphy says race has ‘never’ been an issue during his career

Eddie Murphy has said race has “never” been an issue during his career in Hollywood.

The actor and comedian, 59, first found fame after becoming a cast member on US sketch show Saturday Night Live in 1980.

He has since enjoyed a hugely prolific and successful career and his films have grossed more than 6.7 billion dollars (about £4.8 billion) at the global box office.

The Royal Watch Party is coming. Clear your calendars for this momentous occasion. #Coming2America pic.twitter.com/eFRv109AC2 — Zamunda Royals (@ZamundaRoyals) March 1, 2021

Murphy will next star in comedy sequel Coming 2 America and told the Radio Times being black had never harmed his career, adding that he “transcended” the issue.

“In terms of my work and my career, race has never been an issue,” he said.

“I’ve been making movies for 40 years and never once could I not get a movie made because I was black. I transcended that stuff. But that’s not to say I walked out of heaven and into Hollywood.

“I’m a black man who was born in America; I’m African American. Growing up in this country, there’s no way you’re not going to have to face some shit.”

Grab your family and the @ZamundaRoyals will gather their own—we're throwing a watch event fit for a king! The party starts this Friday, March 5 at 5PM PT/8PM ET. Join the conversation with #Coming2America. pic.twitter.com/qvNN9lVrE8 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) March 1, 2021

Murphy, known for films including Trading Places, The Nutty Professor and Dolemite Is My Name, also said a lack of diversity in Hollywood goes beyond African Americans.

He said: “It’s been this way for years and years, but it’s not just African Americans; it’s also about women and other minorities, too. White men run this business. It’s always been this way.”

Read the full interview in the Radio Times.