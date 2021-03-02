Eddie Murphy says race has ‘never’ been an issue during his career

Eddie Murphy says race has ‘never’ been an issue during his career
Eddie Murphy said race has ‘never’ been an issue during his career in Hollywood (Anthony Harvey/PA)
Tue, 02 Mar, 2021 - 00:52
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Eddie Murphy has said race has “never” been an issue during his career in Hollywood.

The actor and comedian, 59, first found fame after becoming a cast member on US sketch show Saturday Night Live in 1980.

He has since enjoyed a hugely prolific and successful career and his films have grossed more than 6.7 billion dollars (about £4.8 billion) at the global box office.

Murphy will next star in comedy sequel Coming 2 America and told the Radio Times being black had never harmed his career, adding that he “transcended” the issue.

“In terms of my work and my career, race has never been an issue,” he said.

“I’ve been making movies for 40 years and never once could I not get a movie made because I was black. I transcended that stuff. But that’s not to say I walked out of heaven and into Hollywood.

“I’m a black man who was born in America; I’m African American. Growing up in this country, there’s no way you’re not going to have to face some shit.”

Murphy, known for films including  Trading Places, The Nutty Professor and Dolemite Is My Name, also said a lack of diversity in Hollywood goes beyond African Americans.

He said: “It’s been this way for years and years, but it’s not just African Americans; it’s also about women and other minorities, too. White men run this business. It’s always been this way.”

Read the full interview in the Radio Times.

More in this section

The Graham Norton Show - London Lady Gaga’s dog walker speaks out after Hollywood shooting
Taylor Swift comments Taylor Swift hits out at ‘deeply sexist’ joke from Ginny And Georgia series
Golden Globes Laydown Britain equals record for best night at Golden Globes this century
murphypa-sourceplace: uk
Eddie Murphy says race has ‘never’ been an issue during his career

Comic-Con confirms plans for 2021 event

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices