Actress Abigail Breslin reveals her father has died from Covid

Actress Abigail Breslin has said that her father Michael has died from coronavirus.

The Little Miss Sunshine star shared the news on her Instagram account on Saturday morning, along with a collection of picture of her father.

She said that coronavirus had cut her “sweet daddy’s life too short”.

She added: “I’m in shock and devastation.

“At 6.32pm EST [eastern standard time], my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye.

“It was Covid-19 that cut my sweet daddy’s life too short.”

In a previous Instagram post on February 10, Breslin said her father had tested positive for coronavirus and had been placed on a ventilator.

In her post on Saturday, Breslin said she wanted to remember her father “for who he was” and that he loved life, his family and the simple things.

She added: “My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family. He loved the simple things…

“He loved a cup of coffee(black, heated up for 66 seconds). He Loved a good Knish (but only in the winter). He loved BBQ’ing (and while we loved brown mustard he only wanted French’s Yellow).

“He loved Bryeyer’s ice cream (strawberry, vanilla and chocolate NEO style). He loved doowop songs, specifically, ‘I Wonder Why’ by Dion & The Belmonts and ‘Under The Boardwalk’ by The Drifters.

“He loved dogs and cats and all animals and he especially loved hearing funny stories about my pets in particular. He’s [sic] always say, ‘abba dabba you’ve got that animal lover in you just like me’.

“He loved taking pictures and flying planes and good dinners and music from the 50’s and 60’s and good couches and Kenyan mountain coffee and funny YouTube videos and email threads and weird poems and politics and he loved me and he loved my brothers and he loved my mom.

“And we loved him. And we always will. I miss you daddy. I can’t wait to see you again. I won’t ever, ever, ever forget you.

“To the moon and back dada… Love, yours forever, Abs.”