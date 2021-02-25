Daryl McCormack to play title role in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Daryl McCormack to play title role in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Daryl McCormack stars in in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande (Jacob King/PA)
Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 00:01
Tom Horton, PA

Daryl McCormack will play the title role in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande.

The Peaky Blinders star will feature alongside Oscar winner Dame Emma Thompson in the film, which will be directed by Sophie Hyde.

The comedy sees McCormack’s character Leo Grande, a sex worker in his 20s who is hired by retired widow Nancy Stokes, played by Dame Emma, as she seeks the adventure and human connection she was deprived of in her marriage.

Dame Emma Thompson also stars in the film (Lia Toby/PA)

McCormack said: “Working alongside Emma and Sophie in such an intimate way is something I couldn’t have imagined.

“To be their Leo is something I’m massively excited for.”

Filming is scheduled to begin at the end of March.

Hyde said: “I’m so delighted to welcome Daryl to the project as Leo Grande and am relishing the energy, thoughtfulness and talent he brings.

“The pairing of Emma and Daryl feels fresh and exciting and I can’t wait to see them together on screen.”

In addition to gang drama Peaky Blinders, McCormack has also starred in BBC One’s A Very English Scandal and Amazon’s Wheel Of Time.

