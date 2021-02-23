Animated adaptation of The Great Gatsby in the works

Animated adaptation of The Great Gatsby in the works
Leonardo DiCaprio played the lead role in a 2013 adaptation of The Great Gatsby (Isabel Infantes/PA).
Tue, 23 Feb, 2021 - 02:29
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

An animated film adaptation of classic American novel The Great Gatsby is in the works, it has been announced.

Oscar-winning filmmaker William Joyce will direct the latest screen version of F Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 masterpiece, DNEG Feature Animation said.

Joyce, who is also an illustrator, said previous adaptations were “constrained” by being live-action.

He predicted an animated film would better capture Fitzgerald’s prose and the Jazz Age world he depicted.

Joyce said: “Gatsby continues to cast a powerful spell over readers unlike any other book in American letters.

“Much of the power of Gatsby comes from the enchantment of Fitzgerald’s prose. He created a vivid dreamscape that, to some degree, has eluded filmmakers since the silent era.

“The previous film versions were constrained by live action, but innovative animation could finally realise the elusive quality of the novel.”

Novelist, screenwriter and illustrator Brian Selznick is also involved with the film, DNEG Feature Animation said.

The Great Gatsby is one of the best known works in American literature and the doomed affair between the mysterious, newly rich Jay Gatsby and his former lover Daisy Buchanan has been brought to the screen multiple times over the years.

A 1974 version starred Robert Redford as Gatsby and Mia Farrow as Daisy, while Baz Luhrmann’s flamboyant 2013 interpretation featured Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mulligan in the lead roles.

It is likely more adaptations will be on the way. The novel’s copyright has expired, allowing anyone to adapt it without permission.

