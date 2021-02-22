Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen team up for Spotify podcast

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen team up for Spotify podcast
Barack Obama has teamed up with Bruce Springsteen for a new podcast series on Spotify, the music streaming giant said (Rob DeMartin/Spotify/PA)
Mon, 22 Feb, 2021 - 19:50
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Barack Obama has teamed up with Bruce Springsteen for a new podcast series on Spotify, the music streaming giant said.

Renegades: Born In The USA is an eight-episode series featuring the former president and the veteran rockstar discussing issues including race, fatherhood, marriage and the state of America, according to Spotify.

The company described the podcast as “a personal, in-depth discussion between two friends exploring their pasts, their beliefs and the country that they love – as it was, as it is, and as it ought to be going forward”.

The first two episodes of Renegades, from the Obamas’ production company Higher Ground, are available on Spotify now.

Introducing the first episode, Mr Obama said: “How did we get here? How could we find our way back to a more unifying American story? That topic came to dominate so many of my conversations last year – with Michelle, with my daughters and with friends.

“And one of the friends just happened to be Mr Bruce Springsteen. On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common. But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility.

“About work, about family and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people.

“Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.”

Mr Obama, 59, and Springsteen, 71, first met on the 2008 campaign trail and have since “formed a deep friendship,” Spotify said.

Both spoke out during last year’s presidential election. Springsteen has issued repeated calls for unity following a fractious period in the US.

He appeared in a high-profile Jeep advert earlier this month, the first of his storied career, however it was later taken off YouTube after it emerged he had been charged with drink-driving.

More in this section

Norway The Scream Edvard Munch wrote ‘painted by a madman’ on masterpiece The Scream
BGC Charity Day - London Sarah Harding thanks fans for support following breast cancer diagnosis
Fox's A Night with the Walking Dead - London Norman Reedus shares update on Daryl and Carol’s Walking Dead spin-off
obamapa-sourceplace: uk
63rd Cannes Film Festival - You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger Photocall

Woody Allen responds to documentary re-examining daughter’s abuse claims

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices