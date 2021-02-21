Chrissy Teigen honours baby Jack on what would have been his due date

Chrissy Teigen honours baby Jack on what would have been his due date
Chrissy Teigen (Ian West/PA)
Sun, 21 Feb, 2021 - 10:48
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Chrissy Teigen has paid tribute to her baby son Jack on what would have been his due date.

The TV personality and cookbook author announced that she and husband John Legend had suffered a miscarriage in an emotional Instagram post on October 1.

The 35-year-old had been taken to hospital suffering from excessive bleeding during her pregnancy but reassured fans that she and the baby were healthy.

She later shared the news of the loss of the baby, writing: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”

Teigen and singer Legend, 41, have spoken publicly about their fertility issues and their third child was the first conceived without IVF.

They are already parents to daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two.

Teigen shared a photo of a stack of bracelets on her wrist, bearing the children’s names.

(Chrissy Teigen/Instagram/PA)

She wrote: “Today was your due date. We love you forever.”

She also shared a string of pictures from a photoshoot, ending with a shot of herself looking dejected while looking out of frame.

She captioned it: “Can smile all day but thinking of you on your due date, bug.”

The couple first met on the set of the video for Legend’s song Stereo 14 years ago and married in 2013.

They revealed the news that they were expecting again in the music video for Legend’s single Wild.

Teigen previously said: “Not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so.”

More in this section

Sophia Loren christens cruise ship MSC Poesia - Dover Sophia Loren: Cameramen complained my nose and mouth were too big
The Fashion Awards 2018 - London Kaia Gerber says Cindy Crawford ‘gets more beautiful every year’ as she turns 55
SHOWBIZ Duff Hilary Duff shows off dramatic new look as she awaits arrival of third child
teigenpa-sourceplace: uk
Graham Norton Show - London

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page pokes fun at hearthrob status in SNL debut

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices