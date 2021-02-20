Kaia Gerber says Cindy Crawford ‘gets more beautiful every year’ as she turns 55

Kaia Gerber has described her mother Cindy Crawford as the “the woman who gets more beautiful every year” in a birthday tribute.

The catwalk star, 19, shared a throwback photo of her supermodel mother to mark her 55th birthday.

She wrote on Instagram: “Happy birthday beautiful mama.

“To the person who always makes me do a double take, the woman who gets more beautiful every year, and the mother I can only hope to be like one day… @cindycrawford I love you.”

Gerber has followed in her mother’s footsteps and forged her own successful modelling career.

She also shared a string of throwback photos of her mother on her Instagram story, in which she described Crawford as her “style twin” and “super mom.”

(Kaia Gerber/Instagram)

Posting a black-and-white modelling photo of her mother, she wrote: “and she’s even MORE beautiful on the INSIDE!!!!”

Gerber has previously spoken about the influence Crawford has had on her career, telling Vogue: “Talk about a point of reference! If anyone had a point of reference, I definitely did and one of the best ones.

“For me wasn’t a foreign world to go into and I felt like I understood it.

“I knew what I was kind of getting into. I’d been around it a lot. I definitely think there are some things that no matter how much somebody can tell you about, there were a lot of things you do have to learn first hand.

“So for me it was, it was definitely less scary to go into. I have so much appreciation for women like my mom and for the other girls who come who don’t know anything.

“A lot of the times, English isn’t even their first language. I had a unique experience going into the industry.”