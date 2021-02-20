Hilary Duff shows off dramatic new look as she awaits arrival of third child

Hilary Duff is pregnant with her third child (Yui Mok/PA)
Sat, 20 Feb, 2021 - 10:06
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Hilary Duff has revealed a dramatic new look – but denied it is a hint about the gender of her baby.

The Lizzie McGuire actress, 33, who is heavily pregnant with her third child, shared a string of pictures showing off bright blue hair as she thanked her stylists.

She wrote on Instagram: “Well…. you guessed it. The minute I got home from New York I needed a change and all I can say is @riawna and @nikkilee901 love me a lot.

“1- for saying yes to another crazy change this late in my pregnancy (at least I didn’t cut bangs!) and 2- it took all damn day!

“Love you guys the most and I swear this doesn’t mean I’m having a boy… my mom thought I was trying to tell everyone something!

“We still don’t know who’s occupying my apartment- but it’s getting the eviction notice soon-ish.”

In a video, she said: “I don’t know if I’m having a boy or a girl but I’ve got to have fun somehow, so blue for a while!”

Duff is already mother to daughter Banks Violet, two, and son Luca Cruz, eight.

The actress and husband Matthew Koma revealed they are expecting a baby in October when they shared a video of him rubbing her stomach.

Duff captioned the video: “We are growing!!! Mostly me…”

